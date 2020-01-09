TMCC's campaign against CAA, NCR, NPR

Members of The Muslim Central Committee (TMCC) and representatives of 27 other organisations in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, will organise an awareness camp on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) at Shah Garden near Kannur Kendra Juma Masjid in Adyar on January 15.

“Over one lakh people are expected to attend the awareness camp,” TMCC President K S Mohammed Masood informed mediapersons in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

The awareness camp will begin from 2.30 pm. Experts, leaders from different communities and activists will deliver talks on CAA, NRC and NPR. The organisers also decided not to invite women and representatives from the government to the awareness meeting.

Masood also clarified that the organisers were granted permission to organise the event in Adyar. They had shifted the proposed venue from Nehru Maidan to Adyar after realising that the ongoing underpass work will pose hurdles to the smooth movement of people.

The leaders also appealed to Muslims to remain calm and not take the law into their hands. Masood said the committee’s legal wing will look into the Macchina incident where nine Muslims issued life threats to three women who were compiling data for National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).