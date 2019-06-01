‘Tobacco consumption no solution for stress’

Tobacco consumption can not be a permanant solution for combating work-related stress, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said on Friday.

He was addressing the gathering at a programme organised to mark World No Tobacco Day by Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate in association with Indian Dental Association (IDA) Dakshina Kannada branch, A J Institute of Dental Sciences and Parivarthan Charitable Trust, at Police Lane, Pandeshwar.

“Tobacco consumption is the reason for the highest cases of oral cancer, which causes a lot of suffering and even death. Those consuming tobacco through various means, should resolve to quit the habit”. He said it was important to be aware of the symptoms of cancer in order to detect the disease at an early stage. The police commissioner meanwhile urged police personnel to create some time out of their busy schedule in order to take care of their health.

Delivering a talk on ‘Tobacco and Health Issues’, A J Institute of Dental Sciences Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery department Head Dr Manjunath Rai said that around 45% of cancer patients suffer from Head, Neck, and Throat (HNT) Cancer. “This cancer is caused due to the intake of tobacco,” he said.

Indian Dental Association (IDA) District Secretary Dr Nilan Shetty said that the organisation had launched a year-long ‘Spit-Free Campaign’ in the city. He favoured the strict implementation of law which prohibits spitting in public places.

Diseases such as Influenza TB and Pneumonia spread through spitting. Awareness programmes are being conducted in education institutions and public places in this regard, he added.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Lakshmi Ganesh K, DCP (Law and Order) Hanumantharaya and Parivarthan Charitable Trust Founder Chairperson Violet Pereira were present.