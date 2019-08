The zilla panchayat and taluk panchayats in Chikkamagaluru district have started a toll-free number for the public to complain about shortage of water and fodder.

The public can send their complaints to zilla panchayat—1800–425–1104, taluk panchayat—1800–425–2281, Koppa—1800–425–2046, Mudigere—1800–425–0688, N R Pura—1800–425–0437, Sringeri—1800–425–2522 and Tarikere—1800–425–2644, said a release from Chikkamagaluru Zilla Panchayat CEO S Ashwathi.