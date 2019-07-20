Top cop alerts edu institutions on drug menace

City Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil has warned the heads of educational institutions and parents of school going children, against the drug menace.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate Office on Friday, he said that during the raids conducted by the City police recently against the drug abuse and drug trafficking, it has been found that most of the offenders are students. Moreover, some students themselves were found peddling the illicit drugs. The illicit drugs Cocaine, MDMA and ganja are normally found during raids. The drugs were supplied from Mumbai and Goa.

The MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) looks like sugar powder and it is difficult to identify. The MDMA placed in small sachets, can be placed in the bags, vehicles and dress pockets. Major drug peddlers have been arrested during the raids.

The police department is conducting programmes to create awareness among students. The school managements and the parents should inspect the bags of their students and children. If any illicit drugs are found, the same should be informed to the police department by calling police control room, the Police Commissioner said.