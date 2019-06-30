Torture of minor: Three cops suspended

Superintendent of Police Lakshmi Prasad on Saturday suspended three police personnel attached to Sampya police station for reportedly torturing a minor and her parents in connection with a theft case in Sampya limits.

The suspended personnel included two women constables at Sampya station.

Following the theft of a four-pawn gold chain from a house, the police had directed a minor girl, her parents and sister to visit the police station. The initial probe had revealed prima facie that the three constables had misbehaved with the minor and her parents during the interrogation at the Sampya station, police sources said.

The police personnel were also accused of assaulting the minor and her parents in order to force them on accepting the crime.

The minor girl and her parents, after facing atrocity at the hands of the police, had been admitted to government hospital in Puttur on Saturday.

Dalita Seva Sanghatane district committee president Sesappa Bedrakadu, taluk president Raju Hosmata had filed a complaint with the SP, demanding justice to the family. Sampya SI Sathivelu visited the victims at the hospital.

SP Lakshmi Prasad and DySP Dinakar Shetty also visited the hospital and collected information from the minor girl and her parents.