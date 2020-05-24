Total lockdown evokes good response in DK

The total lockdown announced to curb the unnecessary movement of people and contain the spread of Covid-19 evoked a good response in Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday.

Except for milk parlours and a few shops, all other business establishments remained closed. The lockdown was observed from Saturday (7 pm) to Monday (7 am).

Though the authorities had allowed vegetable, meat and fish selling shops to remain open, a majority of the shops remained closed.

A few milk booths closed after a few hours. Only a few fisherwomen were engaged in selling fish at the fish market, but there were hardly any customers to buy it.

Police personnel had strengthened security across the city to strictly enforce the lockdown. Even the main roads and National Highways too remained deserted with only a few vehicles plying.

With KSRTC buses, autorickshaws, taxis remaining off the road, a bandh like scenario seemed to have prevailed upon Mangaluru. The police had even placed barricades at various circles and roads, to prevent the smooth movement of vehicles.

The main junction of National Highway in Mulki, Karnadu, Haleyangadi, Kinnigoli, Pakshikere and other areas wore a deserted look without the movement of people.

Though some people had visited the shops in their two-wheelers to purchase essential commodities, they had to return home due to the closure of shops. In Mulki, the chicken stalls had remained open for only two hours and made brisk business.

The Karnataka government had eased restrictions during Lockdown 4.0 in order to revive the economy by opening shops and markets. However, the government had made it clear that there will be total lockdown every Sunday with exemptions for essential activities.