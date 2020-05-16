Touch-less sanitizer dispenser by NMAMIT team

Touch-less sanitizer dispenser by NMAMIT team

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 16 2020, 22:30 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 22:41 ist

A team of staff and students from the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte, designed and developed a simple and cost-effective touch-less hand sanitiser dispenser kit at Research and Innovation Centre, Nitte.

The most effective medicine for Covid-19 is social distancing, frequent use of sanitiser, and washing hands regularly. In work areas, many people sharing common sanitiser might lead to issues. The developed product dispenses sanitiser upon sensing the presence of the hand. The product has features like automatic hand detection, indication for power, and sanitiser quantity in the system. The product was launched by Dr Niranjan N Chiplunkar, Principal, NMAMIT, Nitte.

He urged the need for such innovations during critical situations like the Covid-19 pandemic.

