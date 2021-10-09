Tourists disappointed over dull Dasara festivity in Kodagu

On the one hand, tourists are thronging Mysuru to witness the illumination and festivities of the city, while on the other, Dasara has become a dull affair in Madikeri.

Barring Karagotsava of four Shakthi Devathas, there are no cultural programmes to mark Dasara festivity this time, while Dasara in Gonikoppa is restricted only to rituals.

Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri would come alive during Dasara celebrations all these years. The cultural programmes for nine days would entertain the spectators and also provided a platform for the local artistes.

However, the Gandhi Maidan has turned into a playground for children to enjoy playing cricket this year.

The cultural programmes are held as a part of Dasara in Mysuru and other districts.

Even in Kodagu, the district administration could have arranged live streaming of cultural programmes by allowing a restricted crowd for Dasara, said local residents.

Normally, tourists throng Madikeri for Dasara. All the homestays and resorts would be full. To check large gatherings, the district administration has imposed a ban on Raja Seat, Madikeri Fort, General Thimayya Museum and Nehru Mantapa till October 17.

Those who visit without the knowledge of the restrictions return back after clicking a selfie in front of the gate of Raja Seat, while Mandalpatti, Abbey Falls, Nisargadhama and Dubare are still open to tourists. A large number of tourists were found having a good time at these places on Saturday.

The restrictions at tourist spots have not incurred any loss to resorts and homestays. The tourists have been arriving in homestays and are relaxing there, said a jeep driver.

However, without any cultural programmes and a ban on tourist spots, the tourists are disappointed.

Dasara Committee Working President K S Ramesh said, "There was a plan to organise cultural programmes. However, we did not get the grants. The programmes that will be held on Ayudha puja and Vijayadashami will remind one of Dasara. In spite of being simple, the glory of Dasara is still visible."

He added, "We have appealed to government offices and business establishments to illuminate their buildings. All these years three tractors were readying Mantapa. This year, Mantapa will be mounted on one tractor and it will present the story from mythology."