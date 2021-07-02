Tourists flout lockdown rules at Mallalli Falls

Despite the lockdown being in effect in Kodagu, tourists have been roaming about freely at Mallalli Falls in Bettadalli Gram Panchayat limits.

Not only the tourists from other districts but also those from other states have been arriving at Mallalli Falls.

Even though the tourists are flouting the Covid-19 lockdown rules, the administration of the Gram Panchayat has turned a blind eye to it.

The locals express their fear about the visit of tourists from outside, as the Covid-19 cases are still at an alarming rate in Bettadalli Gram Panchayat limits. There are 33 active cases and 17 houses have been sealed down.

The district administration of Kodagu has imposed restrictions on tourism activities in the district. But, hundreds of tourists are still coming to watch Mallalli Falls, through the Shantalli-Bettadalli route.

The meshed gate erected by the panchayat at the entrance of the Mallalli Falls has been broken open by the tourists.

Some of them have broken the lock of the gate as well and are going to the base of the waterfalls, for merrymaking.

The iron mess has been torn and the warning sign displaying the message on the restriction on the entry of tourists, have been thrown away by the tourists.

The local people wonder whether any law and order are applicable to the tourists and how they are allowed to cross the borders to come into the district.

Visitors from Hetturu, Sakleshpur, Mysuru, Hassan, Tamil Nadu and other regions have been arriving at Mallalli Falls, eating snacks and making merry at the base of the waterfalls.

Even though the panchayat development officer of Bettadalli village has requested the police department to deploy police or home guard personnel at the falls, to prevent the illegal activities in the area, the police department has not responded, said the villagers.