Tourists’ heaven needs proper lighting

Even though Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh is the district in-charge, Kodagu still lacks basic facilities, which has been a major drawback in the promotion of tourism.

The City Municipal Council (CMC) and the Madikeri Urban Development Authority (MUDA) have also failed to set a standard in this regard.

Kodagu, acclaimed as the 'Scotland of India,' has a lot to offer. But, the lack of amenities such as proper lights during the night, has been a major problem for tourists.

There are no streetlights in main roads and in residential areas in Kodagu. National Highway 275 which passes through the heart of the town, lacks proper lighting.

Pedestrians are afraid to walk on the roads. The headlight of vehicles and lights in front of the hotels and shops are the only lighting for them.

The lack of lights has however been a boon for miscreants and thieves. The mist and rain add to the problems.

Except for Raja Seat, most of the tourist destinations lack proper lighting.

Madikeri Urban Development Authority (MUDA) had installed hanging lights of vintage type on the roadsides. But, they do not provide light to the entire road and several of them are already defunct. The department concerned has not come forward to repair the same.

Also, it is pitch dark behind 'Balakara Balamandira', the shelter for boys in the new extension.

The tube lights on the Race Course Road are also defunct and the light does not spread evenly on the road. The stretch between General Thimayya Circle to Sudarshana Circle is covered in darkness. There is a demand to instal lights which are compatible with the weather of the district.

The new private bus stand which was inaugurated last year too lacks proper lighting. The place has become a haven of drunkards. The buses do not ply to the new private bus stand during the night and nor will there be any passengers.

Gandhi Maidan near Raja Seat to is deprived of lights. Lighting arrangements are done only during Dasara cultural programmes and other exhibitions.

The sporting talents have demanded high mast lights in the ground. High mast lights are installed only in main circles such as General Thimayya Circle, old bus stand (Ajjamada Devaiah circle) and Sudarshana Circle. Several high mast lights such as those near Hopcoms stall are defunct.

When Kaveramma Somanna was the CMC president, a project was drawn to instal modern lighting system on both sides of the road, from Sudarshana Circle to General Thimayya Circle. The then district in-charge minister M R Seetharam had responded positively. But later, the district in-charge minister changed and the tenure of the CMC had ended.

CMC Commissioner Ramesh said that there is no project to instal modern lights. Efforts will be made in the future to instal the same.

Nitya, a tourist, said that most of the cities in the state are much advanced when it comes to lighting. But, Madikeri, apart from being a major tourist spot, is deprived of proper lighting facilities at night.