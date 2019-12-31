Tourists throng favourite destinations to welcome 2020

Kodagu was lit up colourfully on the night before the New Year, as people from various places thronged the tourist spots in Kodagu, to welcome the year 2020.

Cheers filled the air as the needles of the clock touched 12. Youth danced on the party floor enthusiastically to welcome the New Year. Warm greetings were exchanged.

A tourist said that it was his wish to welcome the New Year in Kodagu.

Larger crowds were found in the places of interest in Kodagu, compared to normal days. Tourism activities have witnessed a sudden boom during the Christmas holidays.

Golden Temple in Tibetan Colony near Kushalnagar, Kaveri Nisargadhama, Dubare, Irpu Falls, Abbi Falls, Raja Seat, Talacauvery, Bhagamandala and Chelavara witnessed a huge crowd of tourists.

The ushering in of tourists during the last week of 2019 had its impact on the traffic movement. Madikeri especially witnessed frequent traffic congestion. Homestays, resorts, hotels and lodges were full.

Tourists who visited Kodagu for New Year celebrations had a bounty of special Kodava cuisine offered by the hotels and homestays. The guests relished their taste buds with ‘Padi curry’, ‘Koli curry’, ‘Tambittu’, ‘Papittu’, ‘Ghee rice’ and ‘Kadambittu’.

As the countdown began for the New Year, the celebrations were high and there was a flow of beverages.

A beeline was found in front of wine shops in the district. The wine boxes sold in bulk. Many people purchased wine on Sunday and Monday to avoid the last-minute rush.

Last sunset of 2019

Despite the last day of 2019 being a cloudy one, people gathered in large numbers at the sunset point of Raja Seat in Madikeri.

The clouds got cleared after 3 pm, providing a beautiful view of the sunset, which was witnessed by many.