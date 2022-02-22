Tournament for college students to be held

Mangaluru Taluk Volleyball Association will organise PU and degree students (boys and girls) volleyball tournament at Mangala Stadium on February 26.

Association secretary Lilly Pais said that a throwball competition for women (open to all) will also be held. The taluk team to take part in the district level competition will also be selected during the tournament.

Those interested should register with Lilly Pais at 9481016542 by February 24. The students should get their identity card and an Aadhaar card copy while participating in the tournament.

PU and degree students can together form a team for the tournament. One college can send only one team, Lilly Pais added.