Town Panchayat byelection results on Sept 6

During the byelection held for the two vacant seats of Somwarpet Town Panchayat on Friday, in ward number 1, 355 out of 555 voters exercised their franchise. There were 173 men and 182 women who cast their votes. A voting percentage of 63.96 was recorded.

In ward number 3, 404 out of 484 people cast their votes. Among the voters, there were 183 men and 221 women. The voting percentage was 83.47.

Hemanth Kumar was the returning officer.

The counting of votes will be held on September 6 at the election office of the taluk office from 8 am onwards. The results will be declared on the same day.