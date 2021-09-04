Town Panchayat byelection results on Sept 6

Town Panchayat byelection results on Sept 6

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Sep 04 2021, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 23:06 ist

During the byelection held for the two vacant seats of Somwarpet Town Panchayat on Friday, in ward number 1, 355 out of 555 voters exercised their franchise. There were 173 men and 182 women who cast their votes. A voting percentage of 63.96 was recorded.

In ward number 3, 404 out of 484 people cast their votes. Among the voters, there were 183 men and 221 women. The voting percentage was 83.47.

Hemanth Kumar was the returning officer.

The counting of votes will be held on September 6 at the election office of the taluk office from 8 am onwards. The results will be declared on the same day.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Somwarpet town panchayat
byelection results
counting of votes
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Komodo, 2-in-5 shark species lurch towards extinction

Komodo, 2-in-5 shark species lurch towards extinction

5 reasons video games should be used more in school

5 reasons video games should be used more in school

British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight

British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight

Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn

Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn

Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos

Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos

Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns

Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

 