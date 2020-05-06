Town Panchayat slaps fine for not wearing mask

Following strict directions by the district administration, officials from the Kushalnagar Town Panchayat on Wednesday carried out random raids in the town and levied fines on people who did not wear masks.

The officials led by Town Panchayat Chief Officer Sujay Kumar conducted a raid on shops, banks and other establishments and slapped a fine of Rs 100 on the spot.

The officials after issuing a strict warning to the public, insisted on maintaining social distancing and using sanitisers.

Kushalnagar Town Panchayat Health Officer Uday Kumar and others were present.

Police personnel also conducted an operation and levied fines on vehicle riders who failed to wear masks.

Circle Inspector Mahesh and other officials collected thousands of rupees in fine during the day.