TP president makes waste dumpers clear spot

TP president makes waste dumpers clear spot

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Nov 13 2020, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 22:27 ist

Kushalnagar Town Panchayat President Jayavardhan took those who had dumped garbage including hair dye and powder packets near Kalabhavana in Kushalnagar to the task and made them clear the dumped garbage.

Members of a private agency had dumped the waste. On noticing it, people had sent a WhatsApp image of the same to the Town Panchayat president.

The TP president on reaching the location saw the receipts of the agency and called them to the spot. Later, he made them clear the dumped garbage.

TP vice president Surayya Banu, chief officer Sujay Kumar and others were present.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kushalnagar
Town Panchayat President
Garbage
made to clear

What's Brewing

Indian rotavirus vaccine does not cause intussusception

Indian rotavirus vaccine does not cause intussusception

Judge who sent Musharraf to the gallows dies of Covid

Judge who sent Musharraf to the gallows dies of Covid

Trump faces risk of prosecution when he leaves office

Trump faces risk of prosecution when he leaves office

Don’t intend to retract or apologise for tweets: Kamra

Don’t intend to retract or apologise for tweets: Kamra

 