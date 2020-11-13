TP president makes waste dumpers clear spot

Kushalnagar Town Panchayat President Jayavardhan took those who had dumped garbage including hair dye and powder packets near Kalabhavana in Kushalnagar to the task and made them clear the dumped garbage.

Members of a private agency had dumped the waste. On noticing it, people had sent a WhatsApp image of the same to the Town Panchayat president.

The TP president on reaching the location saw the receipts of the agency and called them to the spot. Later, he made them clear the dumped garbage.

TP vice president Surayya Banu, chief officer Sujay Kumar and others were present.