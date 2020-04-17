TP president's vehicle seized

On charges of misuse of the vehicle during the lockdown period, the Banakal police seized the vehicle of Mangaluru taluk panchayat president.
The vehicle bearing registration number KA19 G0986 with the name board of TP president did not stop at Kottigehara check post despite the police asking to stop the vehicle.
The police have booked a case under IPC sections 269, 270, 271, 34, 179 and 184 against Mohammed Monu alias Abdul Rehman, Haneef alias Mohammed and Safwan.
'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?
Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws
Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump
2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian
Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown
USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use
Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week