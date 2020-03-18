Trace minister V Somanna and MP Pratap Simha, JD(S) makes appeal to SP

Trace V Somanna, Pratap Simha: JD(S) appeal to SP

DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Mar 18 2020, 23:16pm ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 03:24am ist
District In-charge Minister V Somanna

District JD(S) unit leaders submitted a memorandum to Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar on Tuesday, requesting the officer to trace District In-charge Minister V Somanna and MP Pratap Simha, who have been missing from the district for the last few months.

The leaders also urged the SP to initiate legal action, after filing a case.

If the minister and the MP do not visit the district in the days to come, a writ petition will be filed in the high court, they said.

“Even though coronavirus has been creating a panic in the district, the district in-charge minister and the MP have not visited the district. It is not clear on whether they have gone missing or have been abducted. The people who have voted them to power are helpless. The flood-affected people have not been compensated properly,” said district JD(S) unit leader K M B Ganesh.

He further said that the appeal of shelterless people has fallen on deaf ears. Road development works in Madikeri and rural areas have remained stagnant.

Leaders Issac Khan, N C Sunil, M A Ibrahim, Abdulla Bettageri, Rehman, Leela Sheshamma, Sunanda, Jacintha, Mamatha, Khalil, Ravi, Ravikiran and Ganesh were present.

