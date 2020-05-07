Trace source of Covid-19 in DK: Kota

Trace source of Covid-19 in DK: Kota

DHNS
Mangaluru,
  May 07 2020
  • updated: May 07 2020, 21:40 ist

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary directed district health authorities to trace the source of Covid-19 cases in the district, including First Neuro Hospital, and submit a report to the government.

The direction was issued in the wake of three fresh cases being reported in the district on Wednesday.

Many among the positive cases can be traced to patients, who had undergone treatment at the hospital or primary or secondary contacts of patients who were undergoing treatment in the hospital.

With a team of doctors, a comprehensive inquiry should be conducted. There is a need to clear the doubts in the minds of people as to the source of the outbreak of the Covid-19 in the district, the Minister said.

District Health Officer Dr Ramachandra Bairy said that a high-level team has already collected information on all the patients who underwent treatment at the hospital and the team has made significant progress in detecting the ‘patient-0’ (a person identified as the first to become infected with an illness or disease) in the hospital.

