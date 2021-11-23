Track doubling work between Mangaluru Junction and Panambur to complete soon

Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Trilok Kothari said the track doubling work between Mangaluru Junction and Panambur will be completed soon with the commissioning of the new tunnel in Kulashekara.

"Pit line work and additional platform work had been taken up at Mangaluru Central Railway Station. Efforts are being made to develop Mangaluru Junction with better facilities," the DRM said while addressing the gathering at the division's 66th Railway Week programme held at Regional Training Centre of Konkan Railway.

50% revenue

Electrification work in the area has been completed. Mangaluru contributes 90% of the freight loading of Palakkad Division and helps the division to get more than 50% of its total revenue, he said.

Doubling work between Mangaluru Central and Nethravathi Cabin is also completed. More passenger trains can be operated after the completion of development projects in Mangaluru railway stations, he added.