Trade union members stage protest

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 04 2020, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 23:44 ist
Joint Action Committee of Trade Unions stages a protest in front of the DC's office in Madikeri.

Trade unions under the aegis of Joint Action Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU), staged a protest demanding the fulfilment of various demands, in Madikeri, on Saturday. 

The labourers shouted slogans against the state and Central governments.

Addressing the protesters, labour leader P R Bharat said, "The labourers should be paid in full for the lockdown period. The amendment to labour laws should not be implemented. The service of corona warriors should be regularised."

"The government should transfer Rs 7,500 per month for a period of six months to all families outside the income-tax paying bracket. Foodgrains should be supplied to all labourers for a period of six months. The ambit of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) should be extended to all the city dwellers by guaranteeing a minimum of 200 days works," he added. 

He said the service of Gram Panchayat employees should be regularised. Even the service of contract staff should be regularised. Labour welfare board should be constituted for plantation workers. 

Joint Action Committee of Trade Unions
stages protest
demands
Madikeri

