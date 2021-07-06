Traders fined for dumping garbage

Town Panchayat chief officer Hema Kumar has slapped a fine of Rs 3,000 each on two traders who had dumped garbage by the roadside, on Tuesday.

Entrepreneur Nagaraj had filed a complaint to Hema Kumar that garbage was dumped in front of the outlet owned by him near the market. The chief officer rushed to the spot and slapped a fine on the traders.

Hema Kumar urged traders not to dump waste by the roadside. The waste is collected from the market daily. Legal action will be initiated against those who dump waste by the roadside.

A CCTV camera will be installed in the vicinity shortly, he added.