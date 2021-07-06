Traders fined for dumping garbage

Traders fined for dumping garbage

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Jul 06 2021, 23:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 00:32 ist
Civic workers clear the dumped garbage near the market in Virajpet.

Town Panchayat chief officer Hema Kumar has slapped a fine of Rs 3,000 each on two traders who had dumped garbage by the roadside, on Tuesday.

Entrepreneur Nagaraj had filed a complaint to Hema Kumar that garbage was dumped in front of the outlet owned by him near the market. The chief officer rushed to the spot and slapped a fine on the traders.

Hema Kumar urged traders not to dump waste by the roadside. The waste is collected from the market daily. Legal action will be initiated against those who dump waste by the roadside.

A CCTV camera will be installed in the vicinity shortly, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Traders fined
dumping garbage
Virajpet
Town Panchayat chief officer Hema Kumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

 