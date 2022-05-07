Traders from all communities allowed at Uroos in Belapu

At a time when non-Hindus were barred from carrying out business activities during temple fairs, here is a Dargah which has allowed traders from all communities to engage in business activities during the Uroos on Saturday.

The well-known Abdul Rahman Sha Baba Dargah Uroos in Belapu was held on Saturday.

The Dargah Samiti has decided to allow all the traders irrespective of caste, creed and religion to engage in business. Thousands of devotees visited the Uroos.

The Samiti took a decision on allowing traders from all communities to engage in business to ensure that there was no rift among the communities and that peace prevailed in the society.

Lauding the decision of the Dargah Samiti, Belapu Gram Panchayat former president Deviprasad Shetty said, “The decision is a model for ensuring peace and harmony in the state.”