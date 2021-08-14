Traders, hospitality sector in Kodagu hit hard by weekend curfew

The weekend curfew imposed in the districts bordering Kerala has been posing inconvenience to the traders. The businessmen are once again fearing that they will incur losses.

With the weekend curfew enforced in the Kodagu district, the traders are in distress. Madikeri town and surrounding areas wore a deserted look on Saturday.

Though people were allowed to purchase essential commodities till 2 pm, not many had stepped out of their houses following the weekend curfew. Even the hotel owners were

disappointed as not many had taken away parcels.

The unlock guidelines were announced in the Kodagu district one month ago. Within a month, the district is seeing a weekend curfew in a bid to check the spread of Covid-19.

All those who have been dependent on the tourism sector for livelihood have incurred a huge loss.

After the unlock, only a few hotels had remained open. A few hotel owners are planning to reopen after August 15.

According to an estimate, there are over 3,000 homestays in the district. A few homestays are still closed.

A large number of tourists visit the district during weekends. Now, the weekend curfew is posing a hindrance to the arrival of tourists.

Even those roadside eateries selling panipuri, charmuri and cashew nuts near tourist spots are also finding it difficult to eke out a living.

People from Kerala visit Kodagu frequently for business and other commercial activities. The rise in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Kerala is raising concerns in Kodagu.

K K Manjunath Kumar, president of Pravasodhyama Avalambithara Okkuta, said, “We had supported the weekend curfew all these days. If this system is continued

next week, we will stage a protest.”

Vivek Poojary, a taxi driver said, “A large number of tourists visit the district during weekends. But, with the closure of tourist spots during the weekend, no one will visit the district.”

Pravasodhyama Avalambithara Okkuta and the Chamber of Commerce in the district has been opposing the weekend curfew.

Pravasodhyama Avalambithara Okkuta had even announced a non-cooperation movement against the weekend curfew and had even submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently.

The Okkuta president said, “The authorities should take utmost precautions at the border areas to check the spread of Covid-19. Traders, hoteliers, auto, taxi drivers and owners are in distress owing to continuous lockdown.”

Chamber of commerce district president M B Devaiah and general secretary Ambekallu Naveen have urged the government to drop the weekend curfew.