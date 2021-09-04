‘Traders keeping shops open on weekends to face action’

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V on Friday warned of initiating action against traders and entrepreneurs found violating the Covid-19 regulations renewed at regular intervals in order to check the transmission of Covid-19.

The deputy commissioner issued the directions while discussing the steps to be taken, via video conferencing with DK ZP CEO Dr Kumar, DK District Health Officer Dr Kishore, taluk health officers, Gram Panchayat development officers and village accountants at his chambers on Friday.

Until further orders from the government, traders cannot keep their shops open during weekend and night curfews. Criminal action will be initiated against those traders keeping their shops open, he said.

The deputy commissioner said that a meeting of traders will be convened at DC hall next week.

Those above 18 years should get vaccinated. On average 15,000 swab tests should be conducted every day, he said.

PDOs, Asha volunteers and Anganwadi workers should monitor the movements of those in institutional quarantine and ensure that none of the Covid-19 patients steps out of the quarantine centre, he added.

Dr Rajendra stressed increasing the swab tests and vaccinations along the villages sharing a border with neighbouring Kerala, in order to bring down the transmission of the virus.

Patients complaining of fever and cold and visiting doctors in private hospitals should be subjected to Covid-19 tests and shifted to Covid-19 care centres if tested positive for coronavirus, he added.

He said if two Covid-19 positive cases were detected in one family, the area should be immediately identified as a micro containment zone. Covid-19 patients who also

face other health complications should be shifted immediately to Covid care centres.

Online classes

Teachers of government, aided and unaided schools should work from home and conduct classes online for students during weekend curfew, a press release from the deputy director of public instruction stated.

Six villages achieve cent percent vaccination

The villages that achieved the unique distinction of cent percent vaccination included Alike and Peruvai Manila in Bantwal taluk. Badagannur, Paduvannur and Siribagilu in Puttur taluk and Laila in Beltangady taluk also achieved the unique distinction, DK Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar said.