'Tradition, attire are assets of Kodava community'

The unique attire of Kodavas, their tradition and rituals are the real assets of Kodava community, opined social worker Ittira Dati Parvathi.

She was speaking during the ‘Puttari Oororme’ programme organised by Kodava Samaja’s Pommakkada Okkoota in the premises of Triveni School in Virajpet on Sunday.

“One must respect the deities, birthplace and books. Children who thrive under the guidance of their parents will be pro-societal, becoming an example for others. Real social work involves treating everyone equally, neglecting the barriers of caste, creed and gender,” she said.

Ittira Dati Parvathi called upon the organisations to organise competitions for senior citizens to keep them motivated and cheerful.

Mothers must impart knowledge on culture and tradition to their children, she added.

Janapada Parishat district president B G Anantashayana felt for a need to create awareness among youth on Kodava culture.

Pommakkada Okkotta president Maneyapanda Kanthi Satish said that women should not be confined within the four walls of their house.

“The Pommakkada Okkoota was started with this very purpose so that the homemakers are involved in creative activities. The Okkoota provides a platform for women to showcase their talents. Owing to Covid-19, the association activities were stalled for about a year. The association is also a voice of people and will take a call when the existence of Kodava land is at stake. Pommakkada Okkotta has been preserving Kodava tradition and culture from the past many years,” she said and added that the people’s support is also important in this regard.

Rotary School, Mysuru, principal Balyamanda Ganga Poovaiah, Kodava Samaka Pommakkada senior member Jammada Ponnamma, Okkoota secretary Bayavanda Indira Belliyappa, treasurer Poyyetira Bhanu Bhimaiah and advisory committee director Kuppanda Pushpa Muttanna were present.

B G Anantashayana and Dati Parvathi were felicitated on the occasion.

Cultural programmes were performed by the members of Pommakkada Okkoota.