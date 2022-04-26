Traffic curbs on roads for CM's visit to Moodbidri

In the backdrop of the visit of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to Moodbidri on April 27, the police have announced a few diversions in the movement of traffic.

All the vehicles bound to Karkala from Belthangady have to take a left near Mahaveera College and proceed via Kotebagilu-Subhashnagara. The vehicles from Bantwal too should move via Kotebagilu-Subhashnagara.

The vehicles from Shirthadi should proceed from Jain Pete-Alangaru-Ring Road. Vehicles from Karkala to Moodbidri-Mangaluru and Mulki should pass through Alangar Junction -Ring Road.

All the vehicles from Mangaluru to Moodbidri should pass through Vidyagiri-Masthikatte-Lavanthabettu.

The movement of vehicles from the Old police station to Nishmitha Circle has been banned till the chief minister leaves Moodbidri after the programme. The one-way traffic in front of Amarasri Talkies has been converted into two-way traffic.

The parking of VIP vehicles is allowed at the goods vehicle stand, Swarajya Maidan.

Traffic diversion in the city

The movement of vehicles from Ambedkar Circle to Falnir Road has been banned till May 8 to facilitate the work on the UGD.

The vehicles are also banned to facilitate the work on the pedestrian paths on Yeyyadi Muddara Mane road till May 19 and for the concrete road at Sharabath katte till May 28.

All the vehicles from Ambedkar Circle to Avery Junction should proceed via Don Bosco hall cross to reach Avery Junction. All the vehicles from Avery Junction to Ambedkar Circle should proceed via Athena Hospital-Balmatta-Ambedkar Circle.

All the vehicles from Yeyyadi to Kuntalpaddi-Shakthinagara should pass through Maryhill Junction-Gurunagara-Adithyanagara-Shakthinagara-Bikarnakatte-Nanthoor.

All the vehicles from Sharabathkatte to Yeyyadi Junction should pass through Padavu Junction-KPT Junction-Yeyyadi Junction.