Traffic curbs to facilitate road work in Mangaluru

City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash has passed an order to prohibit the movement of vehicles on the road leading to the Light House Hill from Hampankatta, to facilitate the work on concreting and UGD works to be taken up under the Smart City Mission for 60 days, till January 6.

One-way traffic has been allowed on Hampankatta-Navabharath Circle. The movement of vehicles from Navabharath Circle to Hampankatta has been banned.

All the vehicles from Hampankatta to the Light House Hill and Falnir should travel via K S Rao Road-PVS-Ambedkar Circle and then proceed. Vehicles from Ambedkar Circle to Hampankatta should proceed via Milagres Cross Road-Falnir-Underpass Road of Wenlock Hospital-Railway Station Road-Taluk Panchayat-UP Mallya Road and enter AB Shetty Clrcle.

The parking of vehicles on Milagres Road is banned. The entry of vehicles from the Railway Station to the Underpass Road of Wenlock Hospital is banned.