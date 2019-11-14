Traffic density creates headache for pedestrians

The high density of traffic on Ramanahalli Main Road in Chikkamagaluru town has been causing problems to the pedestrians.

Haphazard parking along the stretch has added to the problem. The unlawful practice of issuing permission to the visitors of lodges, hotels, bar, restaurants and marriage halls, to park their vehicles on the roadside, has been giving headache not only to the pedestrians but also to other vehicle users.

As per the official statistics, the City Municipal Council has issued permits to 26 new enterprises such as bar and restaurants, lodges, residencies, hotels and canteens, since the beginning of this year.

Some of these have been operating on Ramanahalli Main Road and Ratnagiri Road.

Around 50 to 60 vehicles are parked on either side of the main road, compelling the pedestrians to walk on the road. The situation has worsened after new lodges and hotels have come up. Complaints submitted to the concerned authorities have yielded no fruit, Guruvesh, a resident of Hanumanta Nagara said.

A school teacher urged

the police department to prohibit the parking of vehicles on the roadside.

As lots of schoolchildren travel to the school by walking, the possibilities of accidents cannot be ruled out. The tourist vehicles are also being parked on the roadsides, she added.

The residents say that during the vacations, the roads leading to Bababuden Giri, Mullayanagiri and Kemmannugundi are packed with tourist vehicles.

A lot of buildings, including commercial establishments, are under construction at Ramanahalli Road and Ratnagiri road. But, there is no parking facility in many of these buildings. The CMC has turned a blind eye to the problem. People wonder about how such buildings are issued with permits and trade

licenses.

Superintendent of Police Harish Pandey said that police personnel will be deployed in the roads with dense traffic, to facilitate smooth traffic movement.

Steps will be taken to prohibit the parking of vehicles on roadsides, he added.

City Municipal Council Commissioner K Parameshi stated that notices will be served to the owners of the lodges, restaurants and other commercial buildings on Ramanahalli Main Road, directing them to facilitate parking at their respective buildings. Action will be inevitable if they fail to

respond.