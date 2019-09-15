Traffic diversion in Balehonnur today

On account of Ganesha idol procession, the traffic will be diverted in Balehonnur on Monday.

The Ganesha idol installed by Vidyaganapathi Seva Samithi will be taken out in a procession prior to the immersion.

All those vehicles that come from Chikkamagaluru should park their vehicles near Bhadra Coffee Shop. Vehicles arriving from Kasala should park near Bairegudda Estate.

Vehicles from Narasimharajapura to Balehonnur should be parked near Vinayaka Rice mill.

After the commencement of the procession, vehicles from Chikkamagaluru and Kalasa should pass through Kankere Road - church and theatre to reach the main road in Balehonnur.

