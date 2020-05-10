Traffic held up due to gang war

Cases have been registered against 10 people for involving in group clash and thereby violating lockdown.

Several people were injured during the incident. Four people have been arrested while six others are absconding.

Two groups clashed in front of CESC office on the National Highway over a petty issue on Sunday.

Three days ago, two groups of youth had fought among each other over the issue of repair of a motorbike and several people were injured in the incident.

A complaint was filed in Suntikoppa police station. Later, both groups sorted the issue among themselves.

However, members of one group, who wanted to take revenge, attacked one Faraz from the opposite group on Sunday. The mob gathered and they pelted each other with stones and bottles. An injured Faraz was admitted to the hospital.

Traffic movement was held up for half an hour on the highway due to the clash.