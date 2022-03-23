Traffic inspector placed under suspension

Muhammad Sharief, who is serving as an inspector at Traffic North police station, was placed under suspension pending an enquiry.
Sharief had availed leave from March 16 to 19 under the pretext of attending a religious programme at his native village. But, he reportedly had travelled to Dubai.
Hence, Sharief who had travelled to Dubai without obtaining prior permission from senior officials had violated rule 8 of the Karnataka Civil Services (conduct) Rules 2021.
Thus, under rule 5 of Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary Proceedings), Sharief was placed under suspension by Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ukraine's biggest zoo caught in the crossfire
Is mystery yacht in Tuscany Putin's pleasure boat?
Fleeing hunger, SL Tamils recount tales of crisis
'What did we do wrong?' Afghan school girls forced home
Dhoni's CSK unveil new-look jersey for IPL-15
Hindu US airman gets nod to wear tilak in uniform
Xi, Putin and Trump: The strongmen follies