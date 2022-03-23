Traffic inspector placed under suspension

Muhammad Sharief, who is serving as an inspector at Traffic North police station, was placed under suspension pending an enquiry.

Sharief had availed leave from March 16 to 19 under the pretext of attending a religious programme at his native village. But, he reportedly had travelled to Dubai.

Hence, Sharief who had travelled to Dubai without obtaining prior permission from senior officials had violated rule 8 of the Karnataka Civil Services (conduct) Rules 2021.

Thus, under rule 5 of Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary Proceedings), Sharief was placed under suspension by Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.