Traffic signals to ease congestion in Madikeri

The district administration and the Police Department are mulling over easing the traffic woes in Madikeri town by installing traffic signals.

The traffic police have conducted a survey for the installation of traffic signals. The density of traffic is on the rise in the town and the traffic police are struggling to ease the traffic congestion daily.

The narrow roads and lack of parking space for vehicles have been inconveniencing the motorists in the town.

Under the direction of the district administration, technical experts from Mysuru had arrived recently to undertake a study on the traffic congestion and optimal sites for the installation of traffic signals.

The police are now discussing the installing of signals at General Thimayya Circle (Tollgate) and at Mangerira Muthanna Circle.

The police personnel had conducted a survey on the vehicles in the town. The survey conducted at Mangerira Muthanna Circle showed that 500 four-wheelers pass through the circle in an hour. In addition, 49 buses, 60 jeeps, 300 two-wheelers, 70 pick-up vehicles, 21 trucks and 40 tempo travellers pass through the circle in an hour.

The density of vehicles is high on weekends and on Monday.

Further, the survey showed that at least 2,000 vehicles pass from Madikeri to Mangaluru, Virajpet, Kushalnagar and Siddapura.

As per the survey, the density of vehicles is high between 8.30 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 8 pm.

Even the local residents have urged the police to instal traffic signals to ease traffic congestion.

Auto driver Medappa said, “The traffic signal installed at Chowki eight years ago had become defunct within two years of its installation. The concerned department did not take up maintenance.”

According to a merchant from Raja Seat, at least 6,000 tourists visit Raja Seat and Madikeri Palace daily. The number of visitors is high during weekends. Tourists from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala to visit the tourist spots.

Speaking to DH, Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar said, “The survey for the installation of traffic signals in Madikeri town has been completed. After obtaining suggestions from experts, the final decision will be taken.”