Train from Kabakaputtur leaves for Lucknow

Train from Kabakaputtur leaves for Lucknow

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 16 2020, 22:08 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 22:33 ist
Representative image

A Shramik Special train departed from Kabakaputtur to Lucknow with 1,520 passengers on Saturday. The train has 18 sleeper and 2 general second class compartments. The train will reach Lucknow on Monday (06:30 am). 

The railways' has made wearing face masks mandatory for all registered passengers to be ferried in Shramik Specials. To maintain personal hygiene, an adequate quantity of soap and sanitisers had been provided in all the compartments.

Before boarding, the passengers were explained about the precautions to be observed, given the highly infectious nature of the disease. Upon arrival, the passengers at the station were guided to the coaches by the railway staff after thermal temperature check.

As per the extant guidelines issued by the Ministry of Railways, the empty rakes underwent sanitization following the standard protocols. A total of six Railway Protection Force personnel will be escorting the train, end-to-end, for coordinating with Government Railway Police/State Police of the respective state governments in the path of the train to sort out any logistic or law and order issues smoothly, informed Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Railway Protection Force
Mangaluru
Shramik Special
Lucknow
Karnataka
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 