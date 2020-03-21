Train services cancelled

In the wake of PM Narendra Modi’s appeal for Janata Curfew on March 22, to contain Covid-19, train services will be regulated on Sunday.

All passenger train services originating in the intervening night of March 21st and 22nd till 22:00 hrs of March 22 will not run. The train services that are already on run at 07:00 hrs on the day (Sunday) will to run to the destinations. A press release from Konkan Railway Corporation Chief Public Relation Officer L K Varma said, Train no. 50104 Ratnagiri - Dadar Daily Passenger; Train no. 50103 Dadar - Ratnagiri Daily Passenger; Train no. 50101 Ratnagiri - Madgaon Jn Passenger; Train no. 50102 Madgaon Jn - Ratnagiri Passenger; Train no. 50108 Madgaon Jn - Sawantwadi Road Daily Passenger; Train no. 50106 Sawantwadi Road - Diva Daily Passenger; Train no. 70102 Karwar - Pernem DEMU Passenger and Train no. 70101 Pernem - Karwar DEMU Passenger on March 22 will remain cancelled.

While Train no. 17310 Vasco Da Gama - Yeshwanthpur Bi-Weekly Express on March 23, 28 and 30 and Train no. 17309 Yeshwanthpur - Vasco Da Gama Bi-Weekly Express on March 22, 25, 29 and 31 will be cancelled.