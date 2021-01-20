Training programme for SC youth by ICAR-CPCRI

To empower the SC youth, a training programme on ‘Installation and Maintenance of Micro Irrigation Systems’, will be conducted by ICAR-CPCRI.

The programme will be of three months duration and will be conducted in the fields in Kasaragod, Vittal and Kidu.

The selection of the trainees will be based on walk-in-interview at ICAR-CPCRI, Kasaragod and ICAR-CPCRI Regional Station in Vittal, on January 28 (10 am).

Youth below 45 years, belonging to SC communities, are eligible to attend the interview.

Selected trainees will receive a stipend of Rs 500 per day, SCSP Nodal Officer K Muralidharan stated in a press release.