Transfer Town Panchayat chief officer: TP members

Members of Virajpet Town Panchayat, who alleged that the survey work of Gowri lake in the town was being unnecessarily delayed, warned of staging a protest in front of the Town Panchayat office in the coming days.

The members also demanded to transfer the Town Panchayat chief officer who they allegedly was corrupt.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, Virajpet Town Panchayat member Prithvinath said that Gowri lake had historical significance. A major part of the lake is feared to be encroached. Even though a request was made by the citizens to the Assistant Director of Land Records to carry out the survey, no official has even bothered to visit the spot, he said.