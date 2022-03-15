Transgender rights activist Akkai Padmashali felicitated

Transgender rights activist and motivational speaker Akkai Padmashali was felicitated by the Centre for Ethics, Yenepoya Deemed to be University.

Yenepoya Deemed to be University Vice Chancellor Dr Vijaykumar urged participants to strive towards a casteless and genderless society where our attitudes towards people should arise from mutual self-respect and not on gender, caste, creed and religion one is born in.

Accepting the felicitation, Akkai shared her experiences and gave an account of her life journey and about the sufferings faced by the transgender community.

Scriptwriter and director Beluru Raghunandan who has recently directed a drama, a biopic on the life of Akkai, gave an eye-opening account of the gap between calling ourselves human and not following up with humane actions.

He also touched upon the inclusion of such values in the formal education system.

Dr Vina Vaswani, Director, Centre for Ethics was present.