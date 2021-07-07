Transliterating Beary gets easy

Getting Beary words transliterated for writing, reading and learning using the Roman English script has now become easy.

An app for transliterating Beary words using Roman script was launched at Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy office in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Releasing the transliteration facility, Beary Academy president Rahim Ucchil said that over 30 lakh people speak the Beary language in Karnataka and outside the state. The script for Beary language was launched 10 months ago.

Now, measures have been taken to transliterate Beary script with the Roman script of the English language, he said.

The transliteration facility was developed by St Aloysius College students U T Mohammed M Hussain, K A Misbahul Shafeeq and Melroy Pinto.

By typing bearyscript.in in the browser, a page will be opened. Those interested can type their name, or any topic in English script and by pressing the translation button, it will appear in Beary script. Articles and literature can be transliterated into Beary language, said Rahim Ucchil.

In order to access this feature, it's mandatory for the user to log in first.

If you are a student, tourist or new to the place, this app will definitely help you to interact with the local people in a better way. It can translate words and sentences with a simple and user-friendly interface, said U T Mohammed M Hussain.