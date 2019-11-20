Tree gets new lease of life

With the effort of environmentalists, a tree, which would have been felled for widening the NH 169 (A), has been relocated.

A huge tree, locaed in front of Lake View Hotel in Manipal, was relocated to a vacant land in front of MIT in Manipal using two cranes.

To facilitate the work on widening of the National Highway from Karavali Junction to Parkala Devi Nagara, several trees will be felled. The environmentalists are planning to relocate at least 27 trees. Expert suggestions will be sought on relocating the trees, said environmentalist Balakrishna Maddodi.

MLA Raghupathi Bhat, CMC council member Manjunath Manipal, MAHE estate officer K S Jai Vittal, office-bearers of Rotary Club, Rotract Club helped in relocating the tree.