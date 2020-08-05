Trees, electricity poles uprooted across DK district

Rain, coupled with gusty winds, uprooted trees, electricity poles and blew away tiles of houses across the district on Wednesday.

Gusty winds blew away the tin sheet and tiles of one Monnappa Devadiga’s house in Jalligudde in Mannabettu Gram Panchayat limits.

As many as 11 electricity poles came crashing down in Neerakatte and Sannampady in Uppinangady.

A massive tree uprooted and crashed on two electricity poles at Byrikatte. Due to the uprooting of the tree, traffic on Vitla-Kanyana stretch was disrupted for a few hours.

Following incessant rain, the bathing ghats in the temple town of Subrahmanya have submerged again on Wednesday.

With Kumaradhara river flowing in spate, the old bridge and check dam was also submerged. Traffic between Panja and Subrahmanya was disrupted due to the flooding on the old bridge.

88.3 mm rainfall

Dakshina Kannada district received an average rainfall of 88.3 mm in the past 24 hours on Wednesday. The district had received an average rainfall of 57.7 mm during the corresponding period in the previous monsoon.

Beltangady taluk topped the list of taluks with an average rainfall of 123.5 mm.

Due to heavy rain in the catchment areas, the water level of River Nethravathi in Bantwal which stood at 7.4 metres is close to breaching the danger mark (8.5 metres).