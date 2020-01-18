Tremendous response to PV Quiz in Kodagu

The excitement and enthusiasm was quite palpable among the students who participated in the quiz competition, organised by Prajavani and Deccan Herald, in association with Deeksha, at Maithri Community Hall in Madikeri on Friday.

The students, who participated in the competition, witnessed spontaneous replies from the top six teams to the questions of the quiz master.

The registration for the competition commenced at 8.30 am and the preliminary round began at 10 am.

Quiz Master Sacchin Deshpande conducted the quiz. As the questions appeared on the screen, some students answered them with a smiling face while others discussed their partners before answering them.

After the preliminary round, six teams were selected for the final round, which was indeed filled with excitement. It had five categories—question and answer, right or wrong, photography, audio and visual round and rapid round.

There were a few questions related to Huthari festival and also on Kodagu district. When all the six teams failed to answer a question, it was passed on to the audience, some of whom answered a few questions and won

prizes.

Three teams from Coorg Public School in Gonikoppa were selected for the final round of regional-level contest. There was stiff competition among them. One of the teams, who could not answer in the rapid round had to be satisfied with fourth position.

Deepak Raj and Amoghavarsha of Coorg Public School, who answered with utmost care in the rapid round, won the first place, while Manjuprasad and Bopanna of the same school won the second place.

Hariprasad and Tushar of Shanthinikethana School won the third place.

There was tremendous response to the quiz as many students from border areas of Kodagu district also came to take part in the competition.

Inaugurating the quiz competition, MLC Sunil Subramani expressed happiness of organising the quiz competition in the district. In the competitive world, the students have to face competitive exams for employment. The students should prepare themselves for the exams, he added.

Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar and DDPI P S Macchado distributed prizes.

Prajavani had identified young achievers on account of New Year and were honoured on the occasion.