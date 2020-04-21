Tribal family living in cave after losing house to heavy rain

A tribal family, which lost its house during the heavy rain that lashed last year, is living in a rock cave without any basic facilities.

The house of Ananth collapsed during the heavy rain at Kallakki in Mavinakere village of Kalasa Gram Panchayat last year. Without any assistance, the family is living in a cave situated four kilometres away from Kallakki since then.

Ananth’s daughter Amrita is studying in class 5 at Girijana Ashrama School at Menasinahadya while his son Avinash is staying at a relative’s house. Though they own farmland, they are not able to take up farming due to the natural calamity that hit the area last year. As a result, Ananth and his wife Annapoorna are working as daily wage labourers.

Ananth said, “After our house collapsed, no one helped us with compensation. If we fail to get work, we live on fruits that are available in the forest.”

Raitha Sangha leader Savinjaya said, “It was a challenge to search for the family. There is a need to provide a roof to the family. The authorities should initiate measures to supply food grains to the family.”

Hearing the story of Ananth’s family, Samarpana Charitable Trust, Bengaluru, has decided to adopt the children. The trust members have already contacted Ananth. The Trust will bear the educational needs of the children. It has also decided to extend a helping hand in constructing a temporary house for the family.

Superintendent of Police Harish Pande said that the district administration is committed to providing all the facilities if they come out of the place where they are residing.

The administration will make an arrangement to supply food grains to the family immediately, he added.