Tribal family living in cave shifted

Senior officials and elected representatives visited the tribal family that was residing in a cave after their house collapsed following rain last year, at Kallakki in Mavinakere village.

DH had reported on the hardship encountered by the tribal family in one of its columns on April 22.

Taluk Panchayat EO Venkatesh, Mudigere tahsildar H M Ramesh, Kalasa GP members and officials from the forest, revenue and police departments visited the cave.

Tahsildar H M Ramesh promised to make an alternative arrangement for the family of Ananth. Though initially, he refused to accept the offer, later, the officials convinced him to shift from the cave.

The officials have arranged a temporary tent at Balige for the family to reside.

Revenue department officials said that the family will be shifted to a room in Horanadu.

MLA Kumaraswamy and AC Nagaraj also visited the spot and held discussions with the family.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said, “The district administration will make all arrangements for the maintenance of Ananth’s family. The children will be admitted to Ashrama School. A house will be sanctioned to the family under the Devaraj Urs Housing Scheme.”