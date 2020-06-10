Tribal man living in cave shifted to hospital

The tribal man living inside the cave near Balige was shifted to a hospital in Chikkamagaluru for treatment, by the district administration.

After noticing the man along with his family residing inside a cave, the district administration had shifted him to a quarters in Girijana Ashrama School in Horanadu, a month ago.

Unfortunately, Ananth had once again started living inside the cave. DH had carried a report on the same in one of its columns recently.

Assistant Commissioner Dr Nagaraj, tahsildar Ramesh, revenue inspector Ajje Gowda and team met Ananth's wife and daughter at Girijana Ashrama School and instilled confidence. Later, they met Ananth inside the cave and convinced him to come along with the team.

After a mental health check of Ananth, the officials will take further action for his rehabilitation.