Tribals dance, sing to observe World Tribal Day

By placing bow, arrow and 'soreburude', the tribals from Nagarahole observed International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples or World Tribal Day.

The tribals from Karadikallu, Athurkolli, Nanacchi, Gadde Haadi, Bommadu, Balekovu and Tundumundage Kolli Haadi observed the tribal day by dancing to the traditional dance and singing songs.

Rajya Adivasi Vedike vice president J K Thimmaiah led the celebrations and urged the government to turn its eye towards providing basic facilities to the tribal communities.

The tribal forest rights, community rights over the forest land and maintenance of forest land should be entrusted to the Gram Sabha, he added.

Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, 1996, should be implemented in the areas where tribals reside, said Tribal Farmers' Association taluk convener J M Somaiah.