Tribals vaccinated against Covid-19

People living in Chandanakere tribal hamlet were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Earlier, the people had refused to receive the jab, claiming that they have their own medication for diseases.

After MLA K G Bopaiah convinced them of the significance of the vaccine and persuaded them to get vaccinated, the people agreed and received the vaccine during the Covid-19 vaccination drive held on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA K G Bopaiah said that the tribal community has its own culture, traditions and way of life.

Even though they have to follow their culture, it is necessary to develop a scientific perspective as well, he added.

He said a vaccination drive will be held in Diddalli, Tattalli and Basavanahalli tribal hamlets in Chennayyanakote GP limits on June 12.