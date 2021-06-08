Tribals vaccinated against Covid-19

Tribals vaccinated against Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Jun 08 2021, 23:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 00:22 ist
A woman receives the vaccine at Chandanakere tribal hamlet in Nagarahole near Gonikoppa on Tuesday.

People living in Chandanakere tribal hamlet were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Earlier, the people had refused to receive the jab, claiming that they have their own medication for diseases.

After MLA K G Bopaiah convinced them of the significance of the vaccine and persuaded them to get vaccinated, the people agreed and received the vaccine during the Covid-19 vaccination drive held on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA K G Bopaiah said that the tribal community has its own culture, traditions and way of life.

Even though they have to follow their culture, it is necessary to develop a scientific perspective as well, he added.

He said a vaccination drive will be held in Diddalli, Tattalli and Basavanahalli tribal hamlets in Chennayyanakote GP limits on June 12.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

tribals
Covid-19
Vaccination
Chandanakere tribal hamlet

Related videos

What's Brewing

Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public

Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

 