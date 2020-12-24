Tribals’ wait for forest rights continues

A majority of the residents in various colonies in Thithimathi Gram Panchayat are tribals who have been living in thatched huts for generations.

The Forest Rights Act has not been implemented effectively in these haadis (colonies) that come under the Nagarahole Wildlife Division.

In spite of the promises made by the elected representatives during the elections, the lives of the tribals in these colonies have not changed.

The residents continue to wait for forest rights and live in huts. The roads leading to these colonies are ridden with potholes and the people have been living with the fear of the wild animals’ menace.

Yaravara Thimma of Reshmehadlu haadi said, “The candidates promise the moon during the elections. They have been promising title deeds for the houses. The promises have not been fulfilled so far.”

“We have been living in huts with the fear of wild animal attack. There is no proper drinking water supply. Our woes remain unheard,” he added.

There are 26 candidates contesting for 11 seats in Thithimathi GP. Of the candidates, 11 hail from tribal communities and six from SC communities.

There are Devamacchi, Chikkareshme, Doddareshme, Majjigehalla, Aanecamp, Mathigodu, Bombukadu, Chenehadli and Ayirasuli haadis in the Gram Panchayat limits.

In the previous elections, Thithimathi GP had 15 seats. However, 200 tribal families from Arakere forest areas were relocated to Hunasur and HD Kote taluks. As a result, four seats have been reduced, said PDO Mamatha Jagadish.