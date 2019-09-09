Triple talaq in Udupi: First case filed in Kundapur

The first case under the new triple talaq law in Udupi district was registered in Kundapura police station.

Alfiya Akhter, 27, has filed a complaint against her husband Haneef Sayyed.

In her complaint, Alfiya alleged that her husband Sayyed, a resident of Hiriyadka in Udupi, had divorced her throught triple talaq.

“On August 15, my husband divorced me by uttering the word ‘talaq’ thrice’’.

On August 17, Alfiya’s in-laws threw her out and threatened of dire consequences if she returned to her husband’s house. She has filed a complaint against her husband, his parents Abbas Sayyed and Jaithoon and her husband’s sister Ayesha.

Alfiya married Sayyed at Jumma Masjid in Moodugopadi in Kundapura on July 4, 2019.

She has stated in her complaint that at the time of marriage, her husband and in-laws had demanded a dowry of Rs 5 lakh.

But her parents had managed to pay only Rs two lakh. As a result, she was harassed by her husband and in-laws regularly.

This is the first ever triple talaq case to have been registered in Udupi district after the Central government had amended the act to nullify the practice of triple talaq.

The police have booked cases under IPC Section 498(A), 323, 504, 506,109 R/W 34 IPC 3,4,6, DP Act Section 4 the Muslim Woman (Protection Of Right on Marriage) Act 2019.