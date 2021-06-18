Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala inundated

As the rain continued to lash Kodagu district on Friday, Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala was totally inundated.

Talacauvery, Napoklu and Kakkabbe regions have received bountiful rainfall.

The swollen River Cauvery is flowing on Bhagamandala-Ayyangeri Road. Napoklu-Balamuri Road near Bethu village is submerged in the flood.

Water from the River Lakshmanatheertha has gushed into the paddy fields in Balele and Nittur, owing to heavy rain in and around the Brahmagiri hill range in Southern Kodagu.

Irpu, Srimangala, Nalkeri, Hudikeri, Ponnampet, Kiruguru and Nalluru are getting continuous rain, due to which River Lakshmanateertha is in full spate.

Paddy fields in Harihara, Balyamanduru, Kanuru, Kottageri, Nitturu, Balele and Malluru regions have been inundated. The old bridge between Balele and Nitturu is submerged.

Keere stream on Gonikoppa, Nalluru and Besaguru route, is swollen. Beguru Kolli plain near Ponnampet-Hudikeri highway is also submerged.

Trees have been uprooted in Gonikoppa, Ammatti and Karmadu. The power supply in the region has been disrupted.

The uprooting of trees at Kirigur, Nallur, Mayamudi, Konanakatte and Balele have damaged electricity poles. The region has been facing disruption in power supply for the last two days. CESC personnel are striving to restore the power supply.

Virajpet also received heavy rainfall on Friday. Owing to rain, people had a hard time purchasing essential items during the relaxation period.

The rainfall data of various places in the district in the last 24 hours is as follows: Bhagamandala - 20.7 cm, Ponnampet - 11 cm, Madikeri - 9.3 cm, Srimangala - 8.3 cm.

Harangi reservoir

The water level in the Harangi reservoir stood at 2,833.41 feet against the maximum storage level of 2,859 feet. The reservoir has an inflow of 1,186 cusecs and an outflow of 80 cusecs.