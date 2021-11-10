Trophy of Cricket Premier League - 2 to be unveiled

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 10 2021, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 23:03 ist

The trophy of the Cricket Premier League - 2 will be unveiled at a programme organised at Mukkole Estate Stay on November 14 at 12 noon.

The programme will be presided over by Press Club president Ajjamada Ramesh Kuttappa.

District Working Journalists’ Association president B R Savitha Rai will inaugurate.

The league will be held under the aegis of Kodagu Press Club at Field Marshal K M Cariappa College ground on November 28.

Entrepreneur Napanda Muttappa will unveil the trophy. Twin brothers, Napanda Muttappa and Napanda Muddappa have sponsored the trophy.

Mukkole Estate Stay owner Chowrira Somanna, movie director Kottukattira Prakash Cariappa, CMC Commissioner S V Ramdas, RTO Vinaya Katokar, District Congress Committee former president K K Manjunath Kumar and others will be the guests.

Cricket Premier League
Press Club
Kodagu

